Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.92, but opened at $28.91. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 269,312 shares.

The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,373 shares of company stock worth $5,345,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,699,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 569,557 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 559,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,678,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $834.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Articles

