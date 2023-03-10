VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get VMware alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

VMware Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.