VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.29.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware
VMware Stock Performance
Shares of VMW stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.