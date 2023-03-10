Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Equal Weight

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $97.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Mizuho cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,111 shares of company stock worth $8,333,879 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.