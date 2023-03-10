Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.83.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 40,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average is $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.