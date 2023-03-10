WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814,217 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $39,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $367,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Stories

