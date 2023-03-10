Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Holdings Increased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.22.

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

