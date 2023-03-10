Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,230.00.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Wizz Air from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($33.67) to GBX 3,400 ($40.89) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,550 ($30.66) to GBX 3,150 ($37.88) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $8.28 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

