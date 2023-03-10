Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,814 shares of company stock worth $19,999,462. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday Stock Down 1.1 %

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Workday stock opened at $181.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.08. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $248.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.