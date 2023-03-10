WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on WW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.
WW International Trading Down 9.4 %
WW opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.
Institutional Trading of WW International
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WW International (WW)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.