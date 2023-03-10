Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.6 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,395 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $111,008.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 115,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,772.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,837 shares of company stock worth $1,910,195 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Articles

