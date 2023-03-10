ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Position Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,861,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $160,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

