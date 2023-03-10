Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.60. Zymeworks shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 713,068 shares.
ZYME has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $517.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.91.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after buying an additional 314,405 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 649,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 659,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.
