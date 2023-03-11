112,374 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,374 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,363 shares in the company, valued at $42,046,020.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,046,020.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,804 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,572. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunrun Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.30.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

