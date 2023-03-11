12,737 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,160,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 234,057 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,406,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares valued at $30,376,669. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

