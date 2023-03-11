135,334 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.16% of YETI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE YETI opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.