16,534 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,942,000 after buying an additional 1,643,593 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 586,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,717,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 444,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1,848.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 271,636 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

