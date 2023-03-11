2,515 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,632,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $230.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.54. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

