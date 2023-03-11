2,742 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Equifax Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $193.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.51. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

