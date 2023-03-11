344 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking Stock Performance

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,480.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,630.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,397.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2,063.80. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.