5,197 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 94.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $113.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average is $108.01.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

