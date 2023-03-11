76,835 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 76,835 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.4 %

ZION stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

