9,008 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth $4,253,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Textron by 1,418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 227,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 212,284 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron Stock Down 2.5 %

TXT stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.