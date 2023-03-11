AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 258,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,085 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 316,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average is $150.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

