Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $395.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $390.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $418.56.

ADBE stock opened at $329.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.08. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,157 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,038,000 after acquiring an additional 106,037 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 576,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

