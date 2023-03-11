Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $163.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.31.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after acquiring an additional 629,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after buying an additional 257,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,483,000 after buying an additional 627,517 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $135.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day moving average of $142.70. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.