Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $17.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

AKYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $373.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Insider Transactions at Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,647.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $156,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $4,947,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,727,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 261,897 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,979,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 107.2% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 483,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 250,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.