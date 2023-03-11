Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 249.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.29% of Allegion worth $23,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $107.49 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Articles

