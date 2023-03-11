Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ AHPI opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14,837.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.17.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.