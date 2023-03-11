Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Utah Retirement Systems’ 6th Largest Position

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,880.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921,395 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

