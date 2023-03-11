Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,990.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,043 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

