Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Permit Capital LLC

Permit Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,736.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,747 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $91.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

