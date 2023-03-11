Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.36.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $82.56 on Monday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

