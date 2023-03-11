American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Electric Power in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutt now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after buying an additional 170,304 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 33.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

