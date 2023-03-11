American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,668,000 after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,477,000 after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average of $134.95. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

