Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intrusion Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Intrusion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday.

Intrusion Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

INTZ opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intrusion by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter worth $354,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intrusion by 24.7% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 568,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 112,581 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

