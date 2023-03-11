Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $12.00

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWOU. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get 2U alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 12.8% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in 2U by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 2U by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

2U Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $642.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.23. 2U has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. On average, analysts predict that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.