Analysts Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) PT at $33.68

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.68.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,600 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,088,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $25.82 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

