Analysts Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Price Target at $40.44

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $242.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

