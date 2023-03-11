Analysts Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target at $77.80

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.80.
BAYRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.85) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
