Analysts Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target at $77.80

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.85) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

