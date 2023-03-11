Analysts Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) PT at C$10.80

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFW shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,515.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 558,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,319,165.50. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

TSE:CFW opened at C$4.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The stock has a market cap of C$389.94 million, a PE ratio of -32.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

