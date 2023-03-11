Analysts Set Expectations for Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

BSM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE BSM opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,149,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 697,400 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

