Analysts Set Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Price Target at $7.33

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners raised Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Articles

