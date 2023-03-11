Analysts Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target at $33.60

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $11,487,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,538 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $32.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $578.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.78. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. Research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

