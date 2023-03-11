Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) PT at C$104.57

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 price objective on the stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at C$104.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$105.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.11. The firm has a market cap of C$52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$93.43 and a 1-year high of C$147.93.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

About Nutrien

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

