Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Target Price at C$25.19

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSK shares. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 1.8 %

PSK stock opened at C$20.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$15.08 and a 52-week high of C$23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0660147 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 71.11%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.