Analyzing AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) & SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AGM Group and SpringBig, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00

SpringBig has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 483.43%. Given SpringBig’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than AGM Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

3.2% of AGM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of AGM Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of SpringBig shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AGM Group and SpringBig’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $36.71 million 1.20 $3.55 million N/A N/A SpringBig N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A

SpringBig has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGM Group.

Volatility and Risk

AGM Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A SpringBig N/A -135.72% 8.64%

Summary

SpringBig beats AGM Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service. The company was founded by Zhen Tao Jiang and Wen Jie Tang on April 27, 2015 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

