Analyzing DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) & GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GeneDx and DCC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A DCC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% DCC N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeneDx and DCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares GeneDx and DCC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million 0.63 -$245.39 million ($0.93) -0.37 DCC $24.23 billion 0.23 $426.64 million N/A N/A

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx.

Risk and Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCC has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DCC beats GeneDx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About DCC

DCC Plc engages in the provision of international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC Energy segment includes the sales and marketing of liquefied petroleum gas, and offers transport and heating energy, lower emission fuels and biofuels, and related services to consumers and businesses across Europe. The DCC Healthcare segment provides products and services to healthcare providers and health and beauty brand owners. The DCC Technology segment serves as a route-to-market and supply chain partner for global technology brands. The company was founded by Jim Flavin in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

