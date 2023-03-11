Analyzing FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) & GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FTC Solar and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 2 1 2.60 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 11 0 2.92

Profitability

FTC Solar currently has a consensus target price of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 109.15%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus target price of $79.86, indicating a potential upside of 24.39%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

This table compares FTC Solar and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -80.94% -95.00% -51.45% GLOBALFOUNDRIES 17.86% 17.08% 9.17%

Volatility and Risk

FTC Solar has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $123.07 million 2.19 -$99.61 million ($0.99) -2.57 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 4.21 $1.45 billion $2.63 24.41

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats FTC Solar on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

