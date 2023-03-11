Analyzing ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Couchbase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $3.47 million 0.00 $9.28 million N/A N/A Couchbase $154.82 million 4.26 -$58.23 million ($1.53) -9.54

ImageWare Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Couchbase.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Couchbase has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.9% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Couchbase shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Couchbase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Couchbase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems N/A N/A N/A Couchbase -44.24% -40.12% -25.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ImageWare Systems and Couchbase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Couchbase 0 3 8 0 2.73

Couchbase has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 32.88%.

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats Couchbase on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and the provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include the ImageWare digital identity platform, identity proofing, identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc. provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It servs governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

