Analyzing Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage -160.34% 25.90% 3.23% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 3.07 $21.11 million ($7.18) -1.04 Keppel REIT $159.10 million 18.35 $294.12 million N/A N/A

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Keppel REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Volatility and Risk

Angel Oak Mortgage has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and Keppel REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 1 2 1 0 2.00 Keppel REIT 2 0 1 0 1.67

Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.36%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Keppel REIT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

